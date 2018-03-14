Whitmore Lake Public Schools closed Wednesday due to threat of violence

Whitmore Lake Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to a threat of violence against one of the district's buildings. (WDIV)

WHITMORE LAKE, Mich. - Whitmore Lake Public Schools will be closed Wednesday due to a threat of violence against one of the district's buildings, school officials said.

According to an announcement on the school district's website, the superintendent became aware of a threat shortly after school Tuesday.

Northville Township police were notified and took individuals into custody, the announcement said. As an added precaution, school is canceled Wednesday because the case is still considered "active."

The closure is designed to give police added time to conduct an investigation into the threat.

There will be an update on the situation Wednesday afternoon to clarify how after-school and evening activities are impacted.

