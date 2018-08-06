Windows, door smashed Monday morning at Comerica Park in Detroit

The D Shop at Comerica Park was vandalized Monday, Aug. 6, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - The home of the Detroit Tigers was vandalized overnight Monday, when someone damaged windows and a door at Comerica Park.

Detroit police received a call around 3 a.m. Monday. A door near The D Shop was damaged, and several windows were also busted by a man using a sledgehammer.

The suspect did not attempt to go inside the gift shop after smashing the windows and door.

The description of the suspect is a black man in his 30s wearing a long sleeve, dark-colored hoodie, jean shorts and white gym shoes. The suspect fled on foot.

