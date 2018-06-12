Wixom police seek minivan driver after 14-year-old bicyclist killed in hit-and-run

WIXOM, Mich. - The windshield of the minivan shows it is nearly impossible for the driver not to know a person was hit.

Investigators said a 14-year-old boy was riding his bike Monday evening on Potter Road between Black Locus Drive and Flamingo Street when a minivan ran him over. The driver did not stop.

The boy was rushed to a hospital but did not survive. Wixom police identified Tuesday morning him as Justin Lee. He was a Wixom resident and student at Walled Lake Western High School.

Police said the man behind the wheel of the minivan drove with a broken windshield and front end damage for nearly two miles to a mobile home park. That's where he parked and ditched the van.

People looked on in disbelief Monday night as investigators tried to determine if the driver ever slowed down.

"I was in the backyard, and I didn't hear any brakes, no squealing of tires,"said neighbor Mike Henry.

This deadly hit-and-run touches the Wixom public safety director who just gave a warning to students at two graduation ceremonies hours earlier in the day.

"My parting remarks to the boys and girls were, 'Have a great summer, a safe summer, and if you're out riding your bikes, please be careful. Wear your helmets," Director of Public Safety Ron Moore said. "So to have this happen just hours after, it just tears me up."

The minivan is described as a blue Honda Odyssey.

This shows a minivan suspected in a deady hit-and-run in Wixom on June 12, 2018. (WDIV)

