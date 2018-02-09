VIDEO: Woman carjacked outside Coney Island restaurant on Schoolcraft Road in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public’s help in locating and identifying a man wanted in connection with a carjacking on Detroit west side.

The carjacking happened Jan. 30 at about 2 a.m. in the parking lot of a Coney Island restaurant in the 19000 block of Schoolcraft Road.

According to police, a 43-year-old woman got out of her 2016 silver Chevrolet Malibu and was approached by an armed man who demanded her vehicle.

The man pointed a gun at the woman and he escaped with her vehicle.

The victim was not injured.

The carjacker was described as black, between 20 and 30 years old, 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighs 180 pounds, has a medium complexion, and was wearing black clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Commercial Auto Theft at 313-596-255, H.E.A.T. (Help Eliminate Auto Thefts) at 1-800-242-HEAT, or Crimestoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

