Woman charged after living with dead boyfriend for 'about a month,' Monroe police say

MONROE, Mich. - Angela Shock was charged Friday after she allegedly lived with her dead boyfriend for several weeks.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police: Monroe County woman charged after living with dead boyfriend for weeks

Shock is currently in custody at Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Jail.

During her arraignment, Shock told the judge her boyfriend was her only means of support. Police alledge she concealed the death of her 61-year-old boyfriend and used his bank card after he died.

Concerned family members reached out to police after not hearing from the man in weeks.

"We believe he's been deceased in that apartment for about a month," said Monroe police Capt. Chad Tolstedt.

In court, it was revealed Shock has a prior police record with charges of stalking, breaking and entering and destruction of property. She also had a warrant out for her arrest for failing to appear in court on domestic violence charges.

