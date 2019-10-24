Woman demands justice for sister killed in brutal Detroit hit-and-run

DETROIT - A Grosse Pointe woman is demanding justice after she said her sister was "tossed like a McDonald's wrapper" in a fatal hit-and-run.

Anna Philpot is accused of hitting and killing Rebecca Sherrill with her car, dragging her for blocks and then leaving her for dead.

Standing at the intersection of Van Dyke and Nevada avenues on Detroit's east side brings back a lot of terrible memories for Tina Sherrill Kanou. She said on Aug. 25, someone killed her sister.

"I'm not exactly sure how or what transpired with her being hit in the middle of the street and then being dragged a quarter-mile, dragged or even left on top of the vehicle. My sister went through the front windshield, rolled on top of the vehicle, went through the back windshield and then left attached to the vehicle," Sherill Kanou said.

Sherrill's body was found hours later.

"Or she could have stopped and called 911 and stayed in the vehicle, but she chose not to. It doesn't matter why my sister was down here or what the situation was, no one deserves to be thrown and disposed of like they're throwing a McDonald's wrapper out the window," said Sherill Kanou.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.