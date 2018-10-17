Woman flees police, crashes with 5-year-old son in car

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Clinton Township police investigation into a suspicious vehicle led to a pursuit and crash, according to police.

Police were investigating the vehicle at 15 Mile Road and Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township after an employee called police to report that the vehicle had been in the parking lot for an hour.

When an officer approached the vehicle, the female driver backed up into the patrol vehicle and fled the scene. Police were unaware that her 5-year-old son was in the vehicle with her.

She fled the scene onto Gratiot Avenue, where she struck another vehicle, causing it to roll over. She then fled up and down Gratiot Avenue and onto eastbound Metro Parkway.

She tried to go around traffic and hit a curb. Her vehicle went airborne before it struck and knocked down a light pole.

The driver was arrested at the scene. The 5-year-old boy was not injured, and he was turned over to family members.

The woman is in custody, and police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs could have been a factor.

She is in a hospital for observation. Police have not released her identity.

