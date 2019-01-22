Woman forced to surrender sick puppy day after adoption from Berkley daycare

BERKLEY, Mich. - A woman was forced to surrender her puppy the day after its adoption from a Berkley daycare because it was sick with a virus, police said.

Deanna Berg said her first dog adoption has been a disaster.

"I'm very angry," Berg said. "They're not showing compassion.

"I picked her up about 8 o'clock. By the next morning she was showing symptoms: tiredness, vomiting."

Berg surrendered her parvo-positive springer spaniel puppy to the veterinarian and went public on Facebook with her anger toward No Dogs Left Behind Rescue, where she got the puppy.

"Just coming home without your puppy that you adopted after it's been here, and having your child, who now has to wait another six to 12 months before another puppy can come back," Berg said.

She first picked up her puppy from a home in Berkley, which is a licensed daycare.

The owner of the daycare didn't want to go on camera, but said the dog wasn't inside near the children. She said she doesn't think there's any danger of the virus spreading to her other animals or children, even though the virus can last up to a year.

She also said she's a foster for No Dogs Left Behind and has never seen anything that would make her think they aren't doing everything by the book and with compassion for the animals.

"I'm sorry if I'm emotional, but these are the dogs we've taken care of," she said.

State officials said there's a joint investigation focused on whether the family is running an unlicensed shelter and if they have proper paperwork for dogs coming in from out of state.

"It's not about the money and the refund," Berg said. "It's about not doing the right thing in the first place."

No Dogs Left Behind has several supporters, including one who contacted Local 4 to passionately say the rescue has saved more than 5,000 animals. Every dime the organization received in adoption fees goes to costs for transport and housing for the animals, supporters said.

