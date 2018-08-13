Woman found dead at Novi home; police seek boyfriend

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police are searching for a man who is considered a person of interested in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman.

Police said officers found the woman dead Monday morning when conducting a welfare check at a home in the 26000 block of Indiana Avenue, which is in the Novi Meadows mobile home neighborhood. She was found dead about 10:16 a.m. on the floor of the home. A cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police said this appears to be a domestic case and there is "no threat to the public." However, police are searching for 34-year-old Jay Allen Burnett, who is the woman's boyfriend. Burnett is considered a person of interest in this case. He was last seen driving a 2005 silver Cadillac DeVille with Michigan license plate BZZ 7808.

Anyone with information about whereabouts of Burnett or this incident is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

A police investigation was underway Aug. 13, 2018 at the Novi Meadows mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

A police investigation was underway Aug. 13, 2018 at the Novi Meadows mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.