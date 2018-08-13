News

Woman found dead at Novi home; police seek boyfriend

Man called person of interest in connection to girlfriend's death

By Dave Bartkowiak Jr.

Scene of death investgation in Novi, Michigan on Aug. 13, 2018. (WDIV)

NOVI, Mich. - Novi police are searching for a man who is considered a person of interested in connection with the death of a 37-year-old woman. 

Police said officers found the woman dead Monday morning when conducting a welfare check at a home in the 26000 block of Indiana Avenue, which is in the Novi Meadows mobile home neighborhood. She was found dead about 10:16 a.m. on the floor of the home. A cause of death is pending an autopsy by the Oakland County Medical Examiner's Office. 

Police said this appears to be a domestic case and there is "no threat to the public." However, police are searching for 34-year-old Jay Allen Burnett, who is the woman's boyfriend. Burnett is considered a person of interest in this case. He was last seen driving a 2005 silver Cadillac DeVille with Michigan license plate BZZ 7808. 

Anyone with information about whereabouts of Burnett or this incident is asked to contact the Novi Police Department at 248-348-7100.

A police investigation was underway Aug. 13, 2018 at the Novi Meadows mobile home park in Novi. (WDIV)

