Woman in critical condition after being shot in Detroit parking lot

DETROIT - A 53-year-old woman is in critical condition after being shot in the face in her car Wednesday.

According to authorities, the woman had been shot in the parking lot near the intersection of Livernois Avenue and 8 Mile Road just after 9 p.m. A witness said he heard a commotion followed by gunshots and found the woman in her vehicle. She was taken to the hospital and is alive, but in critical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department at 313-596-1200.

