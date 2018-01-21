Woman in critical condition after hit-and-run crash on Detroit's west side

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who struck a vehicle and dollar store in Detroit before fleeing the scene Jan. 21, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash Sunday on Detroit's west side.

Police are searching for the driver of a black 2012 Dodge Charger. Police said the driver of the car was traveling east on Joy Road at 5 a.m. when he or she ran a red light at Evergreen Road and hit the driver's side of the victim's 2006 Chevrolet Impala.

The suspect vehicle slammed into a Family Dollar then the driver fled the scene on foot, police said.

The victim, who is 30 to 40 years old, suffered a head injury.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.