Woman injured in Highland Township pedestrian crash

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a pedestrian injury crash that happened in the 100 block of north Milford Road at 7 a.m. Thursday.

Police said two people were crossing north Milford Road together when a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox that was southbound on north Milford Road struck them.

The driver of the Chevrolet Equinox stopped on the roadway after striking the two pedestrians. A physician from a local doctor’s office and paramedics from the Highland Township Fire Department provided medical attention to the victims.

The first victim, a 35-year-old woman, was treated at the scene and refused to be transported to the hospital.

The second pedestrian, a 79-year-old woman, was found to be unconscious and appears to have suffered a serious head injury. She was transported Providence Medical Center in the City of Novi for further examination.

Alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the crash. The driver of the Equinox, a 54-year-old Howell resident, was wearing his seat belt and didn't get injured. Police said the pedestrians were not utilizing a lined crosswalk at the time of the crash.

