79-year-old woman dies after being struck by SUV in Oakland County

HIGHLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 79-year-old woman who was struck by an SUV last week while crossing the street has died, officials said.

The crash happened at 2:53 p.m. July 18 in the 100 block of North Milford Road near Livingston Road, according to the Oakland County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said the 79-year-old woman and a 35-year-old woman, both from Highland Township, were crossing North Milford Road together when they were struck by a 2017 Chevrolet Equiniox.

The 54-year-old Howell man driving the Equinox stopped at the scene, police said.

The 35-year-old woman was treated at the scene and refused to be taken to a hospital, according to authorities.

The 79-year-old woman was unconscious and appeared to have a serious head injury, deputies said. Paramedics took her to Providence Medical Center in Novi. She died Tuesday, according to authorities.

Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash, police said. The driver was wearing his seat belt and was not injured, according to officials.

Oakland County deputies said the women were not using a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.