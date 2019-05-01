Woman killed by fiance in attempted murder-suicide inside Detroit home, police say

DETROIT - An attempted murder-suicide in Detroit left a woman dead and a man injured while guests and four children were inside the home, police said.

Family members told Local 4 Shinique Collins, 30, died Wednesday morning. Police said the man who asked for her hand in marriage two months ago shot and killed her in their apartment on the city's east side.

Collins' grieving sister, Shimyria Collins, and a friend, told Local 4 about the full life she lived.

"She just turned 30, just got engaged," Collins said. "She was everything, loved to dance, have fun, cook, three beautiful daughters, always kept them and herself up. This is crazy."

Detroit police Capt. Michael Deciccio said the couple argued downstairs after a night visiting with friends -- a man and a woman who were in the apartment with their children at the time of the shooting.

"The three children that they have in common were upstairs sleeping, and there was another of the persons visiting, one of their children was there also," Deciccio said. "Four children in the apartment."

All the children are under the age of 10.

The children's father had a 9-mm handgun and turned it on himself after shooting his fiance, police said. He survived a gunshot to the head, according to authorities.

Officials said the man underwent surgery but is in critical condition.

