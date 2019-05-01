Police: Woman killed, man hurt in attempted murder-suicide with 4 children inside Detroit home

DETROIT - A woman was killed and a man was critically injured in an attempted murder-suicide at a home with four children on Detroit's east side, police said.

Authorities said three women, a man and four children were inside a house in the 500 block of Kitchner Street.

Police said the man and one of the women are a couple, and three of their children are theirs, all younger than 11 years old.

The couple's two women friends went to bed and woke up to the sound of arguing and shots being fired, according to authorities.

Police were called and found the woman dead at the scene, officials said.

The man was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.

There were no obvious signs of drug or alcohol use, but police said they found a weapon in the home.

