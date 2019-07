REDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are searching for a woman and a man in connection with a cellphone theft in Redford Township.

Officials said the woman in the photos above showed the man a phone and then hid it.

The incident happened June 10 at the Mobil gas station at 25817 Five Mile Road in Redford Township.

Anyone who recognizes the woman or man in the photos is asked to call police at 313-387-2574.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.