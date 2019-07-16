Woman says Detroit serial killer suspect stabbed her in neck during rape in his mother's basement

DETROIT - A man suspected of being a Detroit serial killer came face to face in court Tuesday with a woman who says he stabbed her in the neck while raping her in the basement of his mother's home.

Deangelo Martin is suspected in the slayings of three women on Detroit's east side.

Martin faces assault with intent to murder and four counts of criminal sexual assault in a case involving a woman who survived his alleged attack.

The 26-year-old woman testified Tuesday during his preliminary hearing, walking the court through her alleged encounter with Martin after they met May 6 at a drug house.

The woman said Martin invited her back to his mother's house for food, a shower and a place to sleep.

But when she tried to go to sleep with Martin in the basement, he tried to have sex with her, the woman said.

"I'm telling him I can leave," she said. "I already took my shower. This is not about sex. I just really need sleep. I'm really tired."

She told him no and fell asleep, officials said. The woman said he attacked her sometime the next morning.

"The next memory (I have is) waking up to a sharp knife, to shocking pressure into my neck, a jab straight through my neck," she said.

She testified that Martin began raping her and that she pulled the knife out of her own neck while it was happening.

She said Martin held the knife as he raped her, but when he was done, she noticed that he dropped the knife.

"I push him off of me and look to my left and he left the knife," she said. "So I take ahold of it and I just start thrusting it at him."

Martin was bound over for trial on all charges. His arraignment is scheduled for July 23 at Third Circuit Court.

