Woman severely injured in Ferndale crash that left stretch of Woodward Avenue closed

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police say a 31-year-old woman was severely injured after getting hit by a car while driving southbound on Woodward Avenue near 9 Mile Road in Ferndale on Saturday evening.

That woman is now in the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The crash happened around 7:21 p.m. and shut down a stretch of Woodward Avenue. Police say the area is expected to be closed for the next few hours.

The crash was not a hit-and-run and the other driver involved stayed at the scene, according to police. The Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation.

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown.

Please use caution in the area of south bound Woodward at 9 Mile. Road will be closed for the next couple hours as we investigate a serious injury crash. @mspmetrodet crash investigator enroute to assist us. Alternate route advised. pic.twitter.com/X1qh1PaTqf — Ferndale Police Dept, MI (@FerndalePolice) October 26, 2019

