Woman severely injured in Ferndale crash that left stretch of Woodward Avenue closed

Cause of crash unknown, police say

By Koco McAboy - Reporter

FERNDALE, Mich. - Police say a 31-year-old woman was severely injured after getting hit by a car while driving southbound on Woodward Avenue near 9 Mile Road in Ferndale on Saturday evening.

That woman is now in the hospital being treated for life-threatening injuries.

 The crash happened around 7:21 p.m. and shut down a stretch of Woodward Avenue. Police say the area is expected to be closed for the next few hours. 

The crash was not a hit-and-run and the other driver involved stayed at the scene, according to police. The Michigan State Police are assisting in the investigation. 

At this time the cause of the crash is unknown. 

