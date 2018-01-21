Woman shot while walking on sidewalk on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A woman was shot while walking on a sidewalk on Detroit's east side.

The 27-year-old told police she was in the area of East Warren Avenue and Cadieux Road when a man approached her and tried to start a conversation.

When she tried to ignore him, she said, he pulled out a gun and shot her in the arm. She was able to run to a home on Harvard Street and call police.

The woman was taken to a hospital and is expected to be OK.

The shooter is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds and wearing all black.

