DETROIT - A 25-year-old woman turned herself in to the Detroit Police Department on Sunday afternoon.

According to authorities, she is responsible for multiple people being hit by a car Saturday night near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Glenwood Street.

A 42-year-old woman and a 43-year-old woman injured in the crash are described as being in stable condition.

