2 injured in Detroit hit-and-run on Gratiot Avenue

DETROIT - Police are investigating after multiple people were hit by a car Saturday night near the intersection of Gratiot Avenue and Glenwood Street.

According to authorities, medical services were dispatched at about 8 p.m. Several people in the area were arguing, and a woman in a red Dodge Dart drove over two people in the crowd.

The vehicle fled in an unknown direction.

The victims' conditions are currently unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Station at 313-596-5900.

