Women patrol Detroit streets in search for suspected serial killer

DETROIT - A group of women have decided to take action.

As a suspected serial killer is in Detroit, the women have been hitting the streets and are determined to keep their neighborhood safe.

Fannie Denise Hamilton is a mother from Detroit's east side and when she heard that there could be a serial killer in the area, she formed her own patrol to keep women safe.

On Wednesday night, Hamilton and 20 women patrolled the area around Mack Avenue and Mt. Elliot Street -- where the latest victim was found in a vacant home.

