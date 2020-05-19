Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 19
Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic
The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.
LOCAL: May 18, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 51,915; Death toll now at 4,915
Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Data as of 1:05 p.m. on May 19, 2020.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases
- United States - 1,510,988 cases
- Russia - 299,941 cases
- Brazil - 257, 396 cases
- United Kingdom - 247,709 cases
- Spain - 231,606 cases
- Italy - 225,886 cases
- France - 180,051 cases
- Germany - 177,289 cases
- Turkey - 150,593 cases
- Iran - 124,603 cases
Note: Brazil jumped from #8 to #4 in the world since last week’s reporting.
Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths
- United States - 90,802 deaths
- United Kingdom - 34,876 deaths
- Italy - 32,169 deaths
- France - 28,242 deaths
- Spain - 27,709 deaths
- Brazil - 17,375 deaths
- Belgium - 9,108 deaths
- Germany - 8,077 deaths
- Iran - 7,119 deaths
- Canada - 5,961 deaths
Note: Canada moved from #11 to #10 in the world since last week’s reporting, replacing the Netherlands on this list.
All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.
Read our latest COVID-19 news here.
Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.