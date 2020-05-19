61ºF

World

Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 19

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 18, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 51,915; Death toll now at 4,915

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:05 p.m. on May 19, 2020.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 1,510,988 cases
  2. Russia - 299,941 cases
  3. Brazil - 257, 396 cases
  4. United Kingdom - 247,709 cases
  5. Spain - 231,606 cases
  6. Italy - 225,886 cases
  7. France - 180,051 cases
  8. Germany - 177,289 cases
  9. Turkey - 150,593 cases
  10. Iran - 124,603 cases

Note: Brazil jumped from #8 to #4 in the world since last week’s reporting.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 90,802 deaths
  2. United Kingdom - 34,876 deaths
  3. Italy - 32,169 deaths
  4. France - 28,242 deaths
  5. Spain - 27,709 deaths
  6. Brazil - 17,375 deaths
  7. Belgium - 9,108 deaths
  8. Germany - 8,077 deaths
  9. Iran - 7,119 deaths
  10. Canada - 5,961 deaths

Note: Canada moved from #11 to #10 in the world since last week’s reporting, replacing the Netherlands on this list.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

Read our latest COVID-19 news here.

