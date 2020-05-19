Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on May 19

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: May 18, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 51,915; Death toll now at 4,915

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:05 p.m. on May 19, 2020.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 1,510,988 cases Russia - 299,941 cases Brazil - 257, 396 cases United Kingdom - 247,709 cases Spain - 231,606 cases Italy - 225,886 cases France - 180,051 cases Germany - 177,289 cases Turkey - 150,593 cases Iran - 124,603 cases

Note: Brazil jumped from #8 to #4 in the world since last week’s reporting.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 90,802 deaths United Kingdom - 34,876 deaths Italy - 32,169 deaths France - 28,242 deaths Spain - 27,709 deaths Brazil - 17,375 deaths Belgium - 9,108 deaths Germany - 8,077 deaths Iran - 7,119 deaths Canada - 5,961 deaths

Note: Canada moved from #11 to #10 in the world since last week’s reporting, replacing the Netherlands on this list.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.