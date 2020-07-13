Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,722, Death toll now at 6,075

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,722 as of Monday, including 6,075 deaths, state officials report.

Monday’s total represents 384 new cases and seven additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 69,338 confirmed cases and 6,068 deaths.

New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.

Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.

NEW: Michigan Gov. Whitmer signs order requiring masks in indoor, some outdoor public spaces

According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 3.3 million cases reported across the country. More than 135,000 have died in the U.S.

Worldwide, more than 12.9 million people have been confirmed infected and over 570,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.

The United States was grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world on Monday, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases and the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is worsening globally and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”

New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 15:

June 15 -- 74 new cases

June 16 -- 125 new cases

June 17 -- 204 new cases

June 18 -- 225 new cases

June 19 -- 211 new cases

June 20 -- 255 new cases

June 21 -- 146 new cases

June 22 -- 179 new cases

June 23 -- 221 new cases

June 24 -- 323 new cases

June 25 -- 353 new cases

June 26 -- 389 new cases

June 27 -- 314 new cases

June 28 -- 252 new cases

June 29 -- 236 new cases

June 30 -- 373 new cases

July 1 -- 252 new cases

July 2 -- 543 new cases

July 3 -- 460 new cases

July 4-- 398 new cases

July 5 -- 343 new cases

July 6 -- 295 new cases

July 7 -- 454 new cases

July 8 -- 610 new cases

July 9 -- 446 new cases

July 10 -- 612 new cases

July 11 -- 653 new cases

July 12 -- 390 new cases

July 13 -- 384 new cases

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.

Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.

Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan: