Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 69,722, Death toll now at 6,075

The number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Michigan has risen to 69,722 as of Monday, including 6,075 deaths, state officials report.
Monday’s total represents 384 new cases and seven additional deaths. Sunday’s total was 69,338 confirmed cases and 6,068 deaths.
New cases have increased slightly in the last week, while deaths remain flat in Michigan. Testing has increased slightly in the last week, with an average of more than 20,000 per day, with the positive rate just above 3 percent. Hospitalizations have increased slightly, but critical care data remains flat.
Michigan has reported 53,867 COVID-19 recoveries. The state also reports “active cases,” which were listed at 9,400 as of Sunday. Michigan’s 7-day average for new cases increased from 373 to 494 last week.
According to Johns Hopkins University, more than 1 million have recovered in the U.S., with more than 3.3 million cases reported across the country. More than 135,000 have died in the U.S.
Worldwide, more than 12.9 million people have been confirmed infected and over 570,000 have died, according to Johns Hopkins University. The true numbers are certainly much higher, because of limited testing, different ways nations count the dead and deliberate under-reporting by some governments.
The United States was grappling with the worst coronavirus outbreak in the world on Monday, as Florida shattered the national record for a state’s largest single-day increase in new confirmed cases and the World Health Organization warned that the pandemic is worsening globally and that “there will be no return to the old normal for the foreseeable future.”
New Michigan COVID-19 cases per day since June 15:
- June 15 -- 74 new cases
- June 16 -- 125 new cases
- June 17 -- 204 new cases
- June 18 -- 225 new cases
- June 19 -- 211 new cases
- June 20 -- 255 new cases
- June 21 -- 146 new cases
- June 22 -- 179 new cases
- June 23 -- 221 new cases
- June 24 -- 323 new cases
- June 25 -- 353 new cases
- June 26 -- 389 new cases
- June 27 -- 314 new cases
- June 28 -- 252 new cases
- June 29 -- 236 new cases
- June 30 -- 373 new cases
- July 1 -- 252 new cases
- July 2 -- 543 new cases
- July 3 -- 460 new cases
- July 4-- 398 new cases
- July 5 -- 343 new cases
- July 6 -- 295 new cases
- July 7 -- 454 new cases
- July 8 -- 610 new cases
- July 9 -- 446 new cases
- July 10 -- 612 new cases
- July 11 -- 653 new cases
- July 12 -- 390 new cases
- July 13 -- 384 new cases
For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.
Having trouble viewing the data below? Click here to view.
Here is a charted timeline of confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Michigan: