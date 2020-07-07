Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on July 7

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: July 7, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 66,627, Death toll now at 6,005

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 1:35 p.m. on July 7, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 11,688,913 -- an increase of more than 1.3 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 2,963,244 cases Brazil - 1,623,284 cases India - 719,664 cases Russia - 693,215 cases Peru - 305,703 cases Chile - 301,019 cases United Kingdom - 287,872 cases Mexico - 261,750 cases Spain - 252,130 cases Iran - 245,688 cases

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and reported an increase of more than 350,000 COVID-19 cases in one week. Brazil remains #2 and reported an increase of more than 255,000 cases. India jumped from #4 to #3 in the world, reporting an increase of more than 150,000 cases. Peru jumped from #6 to #5 in the world. Chile jumped from #7 to #6 in the world. The U.K. is reporting fewer COVID-19 cases than last week. Mexico was not included in the top 10 last week and has since jumped to #8 in the world.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 539,993.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 130,751 deaths Brazil - 65,487 deaths United Kingdom - 44,476 deaths Italy - 34,899 deaths Mexico - 31,119 deaths France - 29,936 deaths Spain - 28,392 deaths India - 20,159 deaths Iran - 11,931 deaths Peru - 10,772 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: Brazil saw the highest increase in COVID-19 deaths of the countries listed above, reporting an increase of more than 7,000 COVID-19 deaths since last week. Mexico jumped from #7 to #5 in the world, reporting an increase of nearly 4,000 COVID-19 deaths. India saw an increase of nearly 3,300 COVID-19 deaths. Peru was not included in the top 10 countries listed above last week and has since become #10 in the world. Italy, France and Spain are all reporting significantly small increases in COVID-19 deaths since last week -- all under 135, with Spain reporting less than 40 new deaths.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

You can compare the data to last week’s report here.