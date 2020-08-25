Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 25

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

LOCAL: Aug. 24, 2020: Michigan coronavirus (COVID-19) cases up to 97,660; Death toll now at 6,397

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 10:28 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 23,690,270 -- an increase of more than 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

United States - 5,743,686 cases Brazil - 3,622,861 cases India - 3,167,323 cases Russia - 963,655 cases South Africa - 611,450 cases Peru - 600,438 cases Mexico - 563,705 cases Colombia - 551,688 cases Spain - 405,436 cases Chile - 399,568 cases

Since last week’s reporting: India saw the largest increase in cases since last week, reporting more than 460,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 300,000 cases. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 260,000 new cases.

Spain jumped from #10 to #9 in the world since last week, after months of improved virus containment.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 814,135 -- an increase of nearly 40,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

United States - 177,336 deaths Brazil - 115,309 deaths Mexico - 60,800 deaths India - 58,390 deaths United Kingdom - 41,519 deaths Italy - 35,441 deaths France - 30,533 deaths Spain - 28,872 deaths Peru - 27,813 deaths Iran - 20,901 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 6,700 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 and is also reporting an increase of more than 6,700 new deaths. India also saw a significant increase, reporting over 6,500 new COVID-19 deaths since last week. Mexico remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 3,700 new deaths.

In contrast, Italy, France and Spain have recently been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths: each are reporting 41, 99 and 226 new deaths since last week, respectively.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

