Global COVID-19: Tracking countries with the most cases, deaths on Aug. 25

Identifying the top 10 countries currently most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic

Cassidy Johncox

The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic continues to evolve around the world each day.

Each week we’ll provide updates on which countries have the highest numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths.

Data as of 10:28 a.m. on Aug. 25, 2020.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases around the world is 23,690,270 -- an increase of more than 1.7 million since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 cases

  1. United States - 5,743,686 cases
  2. Brazil - 3,622,861 cases
  3. India - 3,167,323 cases
  4. Russia - 963,655 cases
  5. South Africa - 611,450 cases
  6. Peru - 600,438 cases
  7. Mexico - 563,705 cases
  8. Colombia - 551,688 cases
  9. Spain - 405,436 cases
  10. Chile - 399,568 cases

Since last week’s reporting: India saw the largest increase in cases since last week, reporting more than 460,000 additional COVID-19 cases. The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of nearly 300,000 cases. Brazil remains #2 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 260,000 new cases.

Spain jumped from #10 to #9 in the world since last week, after months of improved virus containment.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 deaths around the world is 814,135 -- an increase of nearly 40,000 since last week.

Countries with the highest number of COVID-19 deaths

  1. United States - 177,336 deaths
  2. Brazil - 115,309 deaths
  3. Mexico - 60,800 deaths
  4. India - 58,390 deaths
  5. United Kingdom - 41,519 deaths
  6. Italy - 35,441 deaths
  7. France - 30,533 deaths
  8. Spain - 28,872 deaths
  9. Peru - 27,813 deaths
  10. Iran - 20,901 deaths

Since last week’s reporting: The U.S. remains #1 in the world and is reporting an increase of over 6,700 new COVID-19 deaths. Brazil remains #2 and is also reporting an increase of more than 6,700 new deaths. India also saw a significant increase, reporting over 6,500 new COVID-19 deaths since last week. Mexico remains #3 in the world and is reporting an increase of more than 3,700 new deaths.

In contrast, Italy, France and Spain have recently been reporting significantly low weekly increases of COVID-19 deaths: each are reporting 41, 99 and 226 new deaths since last week, respectively.

All data is sourced from Johns Hopkins University’s global COVID-19 data.

