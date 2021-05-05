Romania investigates case of bear killed by Austrian prince

In this Oct. 2019 handout photo provided by NGO Agent Green, Arthur, a 17 year-old bear, is seen in the Covasna county, Romania. Romanian police will investigate a case involving Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein, an Austrian prince who is reported to have "wrongly" killed the massive male bear in a trophy hunt on a visit to the country's Carpathian Mountains in March, 2021. (Agent Green via AP)

BUCHAREST – Romanian police will investigate a possible poaching case involving an Austrian prince who is reported to have “wrongly” killed a massive male bear in a trophy hunt on a visit to the country’s Carpathian Mountains in March, authorities said Wednesday.

Official hunting documents seen by The Associated Press confirms that Prince Emanuel von und zu Liechtenstein was granted a four-day hunting permit in March in Romania's Covasna County and that on March 13 he “harvested” a 17-year-old brown bear, for which he allegedly paid the princely sum of 7,000 euros ($8,400).

A senior official from Romania's environmental ministry, Octavian Berceanu, told the AP that an investigation into the case was launched on April 29 and that poaching is the one of the suspicions in the case.

“All of the papers from National Environmental Guard will go to the police,” he said, referring to a branch of the ministry.

Berceanu also said that some official papers that are required after a bear kill are missing.

Ad

“The local environment agency should inform the Environmental Guard after the shooting, but this didn’t happen,” Berceanu said.

Repeated attempts to contact the prince's estate were unsuccessful. Switzerland’s Blick newspaper quoted the prince as saying he wouldn't comment on the matter.

Agent Green, an environmental nongovernmental organization that monitored the large male bear they called “Arthur” for nine years, says that it lived “deep in the wild” and had no contact with human settlements.

Ad

Ad