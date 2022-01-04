Caesars Windsor shutters through Jan. 26 as Ontario locks down

DETROIT – Caesars Windsor will be closed starting 12:01 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 through Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, the casino-hotel announced Monday.

Live to Rock, scheduled for Jan. 20, will be rescheduled to the summer of 2022 and the Alice Cooper concert on Jan. 27 will be cancelled. Further details on Live to Rock and upcoming February Colosseum shows will be provided at a later date.

For all postponed shows, ticket holders can hold onto their tickets to be honored once new dates are announced.

“The health and safety of our employees and guests remain a priority and we look forward to welcoming you back at a time when it is safe for our community,” said Kevin Laforet, President, Caesars Windsor.

The announcement to shutter Caesars Windsor comes as the province of Ontario is locking down due to the surge in COVID-19 cases. All schools in Canada’s most populous province will be shut down and move to online learning because of a record number of coronavirus infections fueled by the ultra-contagious omicron variant, Ontario’s premier announced Monday.

Ad

Premier Doug Ford also announced the closure of indoor dining. Gyms and cinemas will also close and hospitals have also been told to pause all non-urgent surgeries.

Ontario is locking down again, unlike the U.S. cities and states. Like the U.S., Ontario is seeing record new infections. Ford pointed to projections showing the total number of patients in hospitals would exceed capacity within a few weeks as Omicron is expected to tear through the population.

Ford said they are expecting a “tsunami” of cases and noted just one percent of 100,000 new cases a day could overwhelm hospitals. Ontario has a population of more than 14.7 million.

Read more here.