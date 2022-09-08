Queen Elizabeth II, longest serving British monarch, dies at 96; Charles becomes king

EDINBURGH, SCOTLAND - JUNE 30: Queen Elizabeth II attending the Queen's Body Guard for Scotland (also known as the Royal Company of Archers) Reddendo Parade in the gardens of the Palace of Holyroodhouse, Edinburgh, Scotland on June 30, 2022. Members of the Royal Family are spending a Royal Week in Scotland, carrying out a number of engagements between Monday June 27 and Friday July 01, 2022. (Photo by Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning British monarch who served as the head of state since 1952, has died at the age of 96.

Elizabeth II died peacefully surrounded by family at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Thursday. Doctors had previously reported concerns about her health, and the Queen had missed several public and private events in recent months.

The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon.



The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/VfxpXro22W — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Elizabeth’s husband, Phillip Mountbatten, died in 2021. They were married for 73 years before his death. The two had four children together: Charles, Prince of Wales; Anne, Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, Duke of York; and Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex. She also had eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.

Elizabeth II was the oldest and longest serving head of state in British history, serving through numerous world events, prime ministers and conflicts, including through the “Troubles” in Northern Ireland, the decolonization of Africa and the United Kingdom’s move to the European Union.

Posing for photographs at Buckingham Palace with new husband Philip after their wedding, 1947 (Nationaal Archief, CC0)

Elizabeth’s first son, Charles, the Prince of Wales, 73, is the heir apparent to the British throne and is now king. Charles’ son, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, is next in the line of succession to the throne.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on behalf of the new King and Queen:

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Charles, Prince of Wales, is the longest-serving Prince of Wales, having taken the title in 1958. Charles married his long-term partner Camilla Parker Bowles in 2005. He was previously married to Lady Diana Spencer, from 1981 to 1996. Diana died in a car crash in 1997.

Elizabeth had spent much of the past two years at Windsor Castle, west of London, where she took refuge during the pandemic. She has kept working throughout this period, although most of her tasks have been carried out virtually, including meetings with ambassadors, health workers and schoolchildren.

Elizabeth II, born Elizabeth Alexandra Mary in 1926, was born in London, the first child of the Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. Her father took over the throne when his brother, King Edward VIII, abdicated, moving Elizabeth to the heir position.

In 1952, after the death of her father, Elizabeth, 25, became queen of seven independent Commonwealth countries. Despite occasional political spats, controversial visits and speeches, and media scrutiny through her reign, Elizabeth enjoyed wide popularity within the United Kingdom.

