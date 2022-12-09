Ukrainian Nobel Prize winner says Putin must face tribunal

Representatives of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize laureates, from left: Oleksandra Matviichuk, head of the Center for Civil Liberties, Jan Rachinsky, Chairman of the Board of the International "Memorial" and Natallia Pintsyuk, the wife of Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski attend a press conference on the eve of the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony at the Norwegian Nobel Institute in Oslo, Norway, Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. This year's Nobel Peace Prize was shared by jailed Belarus rights activist Ales Bialiatski, the Russian group Memorial and the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine. The Norwegian Nobel Committee said the laureates "have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy." The prize was seen as a strong rebuke to the authoritarian rule of Putin. (AP Photo/ Markus Schreiber)

