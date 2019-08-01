WPD: Man, 6 women cause chaos at restaurant, flee Wyandotte officers in boat with middle fingers up

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A 65-year-old man and six much younger women in bikinis caused chaos at a Wyandotte restaurant after the manager told them they were too drunk and then tried to flee police down a river in a boat while raising their middle fingers, authorities said.

Kenneth Orrin Cook, 65, of Detroit, pulled his boat up to the Waterfront Restaurant at 6:56 p.m. Sunday in the 500 block of Biddle Avenue, according to police. The women, all ages 28-31, were also on the boat, officials said.

The restaurant refused them service because they were too intoxicated, so Cook and the women refused to leave and shouted insults and threats toward random people, staff members and the manager, police said.

They also raised the volume of their radio to intentionally annoy everyone, according to authorities.

When Wyandotte police officers arrived, Cook ran to the boat and started it, officials said. He was ordered to stop, but pulled away from the dock to escape the officers, police said.

As the boat separated from the officers, Cook and the women taunted police by raising their middle fingers, according to authorities.

The boat was stopped near the Ambassdor Bridge by water units from the Wayne County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Coast Guard, officials said.

Cook was arrested by a Wyandotte police officer who was working on one of the Wayne County vessels.

Cook is being in lieu of $10,000 bail and is scheduled to be in court Aug. 8 for a probable cause hearing.

