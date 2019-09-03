Wyandotte school board holds meeting to address investigation into volunteer accused of sex crimes

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - A special meeting to address the ongoing investigation into a Wyandotte school volunteer accused of sex crimes against children will be held Tuesday.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at James Monroe Elementary School, police said. Police began to investigate allegations against him in May, and was arrested July 25.

Parents reached out to the school district more than a year ago, reporting that his behavior was inappropriate, but no action was taken until earlier this year.

Packed house Wyandotte school board special meeting. Independent counsel prepares to reveal findings of investigation of whether Superintendent followed protocol when allowing a felon to volunteer at school. Volunteer is now charged with 15 child sex charges. @Local4News pic.twitter.com/I1P4zOh28t — Jermont Terry (@JermontTerry) September 3, 2019

The issue at hand is whether the superintendent and principal overstepped their reach when the allowed Beebe to volunteer despite being aware of his violent criminal history.

Parents disappointment reached higher levels once they learned superintendent Catherine Cost decided to disregard Beebe's criminal history.

Watch the video above for the full report on Local 4 News at 6.

