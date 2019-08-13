Wyandotte school board to meet for first time since volunteer charged with criminal sexual conduct

WYANDOTTE, Mich. - Many parents are expected to voice concerns during a Wyandotte school board meeting Tuesday after a parent volunteer was charged with criminal sexual conduct involving children.

Michael Jerry Beebe, 47, was a volunteer in the Watch DOGS program at a Wyandotte school, police said. He has been under investigation since May and was arrested July 25.

Vicki Wilson, the principal at James Monroe Elementary School, told parents none of Beebe's alleged crimes happened on school property. She said Beebe was never alone with children during school activities.

Beebe also has a criminal past. He served time in prison for home invasion in the 1990s. The Wyandotte schools superintendent said in a letter that Beebe was originally denied to be a volunteer but "he provided additional evidence to me and was ultimately granted the ability to be a Watch DOG, where he would be under the supervision of staff."

