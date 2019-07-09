You can get a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on Thursday to celebrate "7-Eleven Day."
The promotion lasts from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you download the app and use it to scan your free Slurpee you'll get a coupon for another free Slurpee that you can use within 30 days.
Click here to locate a store near you.
#TFW your tongue matches your shirt because of a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day. 11am to 7pm. 7/11/19. #slurplife #7ElevenDay pic.twitter.com/KJeFVhMmNg — 7-Eleven (@7eleven) July 9, 2019
For more information visit the 7-Eleven website.
