You can get a free Slurpee on 7-Eleven Day

7-Eleven is giving away free Slurpees on Thursday to celebrate "7-Eleven Day."

The promotion lasts from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. If you download the app and use it to scan your free Slurpee you'll get a coupon for another free Slurpee that you can use within 30 days.

