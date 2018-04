Crews battle a fire at Woodland Villa Apartments in Westland on April 28, 2018. (Fire Photographer Matt Zmuda)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Two people were killed Saturday night when a Westland apartment complex caught fire, officials said.

Lisa Back and Ben Kelley

Ben Kelley, 27, and Lisa Back, 21, were found dead after a fire ripped through Woodland Villa Apartments at about 11 p.m. The couple was engaged to be married.

Authorities said the fire started after a resident fell asleep while cooking.

