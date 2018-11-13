Young man, woman killed in shooting on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two men who shot and killed a man and woman Tuesday on Andover Street.

The suspects have been described as black men who were last seen driving a red Monte Carlo.

The female victim has been identified as 26-year-old Artinique Mapp. She was shot in the temple. The other victim is 25-year-old Kendal O’Neal. He ran into a house after being shot and collapsed on the couch.

According to police, the victims were sitting inside a gray Impala on Detroit's east side when a man ran to the car for unknown reasons and started firing shots.

The victims were taken to a hospital. Both were alive while being transported. Police are talking to residents in the neighborhood to gather more information.

