Ypsilanti after-school program worker charged with sexually assaulting 10-year-old girl

YPSILANTI, Mich. - A man who worked with an after-school program at an elementary school in Ypsilanti allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl.

Levi Gardner, 20, is facing multiple felonies in connection with the alleged assault.

"The victim in this case relayed multiple instances of sexual conduct by the defendant," the prosecutor said.

Sources said Gardner allegedly sexually assaulted the girl in multiple locations in 2016 and 2017.

Gardner worked with a program at the Perry Child Development Center through Eastern Michigan University's Bright Futures program. He began working with the program after the alleged sexual abuse occurred.

Officials believe there may be more victims.

"Based on the defendant's own statements and other information, we believe that there are two or three additional victims, both male and female," the prosecutor said.

Gardner didn't have a criminal history and passed background checks for the Bright Futures program.

