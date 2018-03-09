Winter 4Frenzy winners are in! Spring starting soon...

Hello 4Frenzy participants, we’ve got some big updates!

First of all, and most exciting for a lot of you, the votes are in! You can now check out the winners of the 2018 winter 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards by going to clickondetroit.com/4Frenzy and clicking on our meet the winners article.

Secondly, if you know a 4Frenzy nominee/winner that deserves some recognition, email us at 4Frenzy@wdiv.com and we will write a “4Frenzy Spotlight” article on your athlete, coach or athletic director! You can see examples of spotlight articles on our website.

Make sure you take a look at and share the winners and our “spotlights” in order to support all of these hard working high school athletes!

We will also be posting winner announcement videos on facebook.com/4Frenzy, so watch out for the video with your winner!

Important news!

Spring sports edition of 4Frenzy Fan Choice Awards starts in about a week! Make sure you spread the word to all the spring sports players at your high schools. Sports will include baseball, softball, girls soccer, tennis, golf, lacrosse, track & field, and even theater, choir, and club leaders!