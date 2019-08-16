Help Me Hank: Biggest consumer complaints of 2018 | Another Tyson recall

Happy Friday, everyone!

I hope you had a great week and are looking forward to the weekend. I’m heading up to DTE (will always be Pine Knob to me) tonight for the Hootie and the Blowfish concert. It should be a perfect night on the lawn or pavilion.

We had a busy week here at Local 4. We were solving sinkhole problems on the east side of Detroit, working to help local business dealing with a construction nightmare on Liverois Avenue, and we showed you the biggest consumer complaints of 2018.

Also, who can forget the rental nightmare in Highland Park. I was so upset that this tenant was living in unlivable conditions. I’m happy to report action was taken to make her apartment safer.

Have a great weekend -- maybe I’ll see you at Pine Knob.

Take care,

Hank

Recall of the week

Tyson Foods recalling 195 tons of chicken patties. They may have a foreign object (plastic pieces) inside.

They were produced on January 31, 2019. They have the code P-13456 on the package.

You can return them to the store for a full refund.

Scam of the week

Beware of robocalls targeting seniors. We have several complaints of seniors in Metro Detroit getting calls from a recorded line asking them to enter their social security number for tax reasons.

This is a scam. Don’t fall for it.

Deal of the week

Target is having another big back-to-school sale. Children’s jeans as low as $5.00 and t-shirts just $2.00. The deals are in stores and online.

