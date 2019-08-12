Collapsed ceiling at apartment in Highland Park has renter irate

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - An apartment complex in Highland Park is an eyesore and a danger. A tenant asked Help Me Hank to look into the situation.

Months ago the ceiling caved in and the problem is still causing issues. There was water damage in the ceiling and a mess in the hallway and the bathroom.

A crew came out to cover one hole, but there are still major problems and the situation has been ongoing for months.

The tenant, Diamond Hill, said she feels as if she's being ignored. No one with the complex was willing to speak on camera, but they said there has been a misunderstanding and that a crew will be out as soon as possible to correct the issues.

The office manager said they hadn't heard from Hill recently so they had assumed everything was OK.

