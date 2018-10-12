Recall, scam and deal of the week (10/12/18)

Message from Hank

Welcome to fall!

It sure feels like summer is looooong gone. I don't know about you, but I'm ok with the cooler weather.I’m not looking forward to snow and cold season though.

Lions aren't playing this weekend so it’s a good time to get last minute projects done outside. Change your furnace filter and the batteries in your smoke detectors.

It's a good time to walk around the exterior of your home and make sure it’s ready for the winter elements.

This week we share an important story on how to survive an attack at work. Two former FBI agents gave great tips that I encourage you to share with coworkers and friends.

I hope you have a great weekend.Enjoy some cider and doughnuts and Go Lions ... next Sunday.

Take care,

Hank

p.s. Hit me up on Facebook with questions and feedback. We're still looking for Toy Test ideas. What do you want to see the kids try out this year? Share them here.

Recall of the Week

Valley Fine Foods is recalling meat and poultry products because they may not be fully cooked. The meat was sold in stores from Aug. 15 to Oc. 4. The meat was in "Simple Dishes." If you have this is in your fridge or freezer, throw it away or return it for a refund.

More on the recall

Scam of the Week

Hurricane Michael hit land this week and that means charity scams will hit too.

Don’t assume charity messages posted on social media are legitimate, research the organization yourself. And if someone calls you asking for money, hang up and look it up online. They usually don’t call you asking for your credit card information out of the blue.

And texting to donate is easy, but confirm the phone number before you actually send information in. Usually, those charges show up on your phone bill.

Tips on how to avoid charity scams

Deal of the Week

Walmart has got some deals going on right now. If you’re looking to change things up for fall, the store is offering 50% off kitchen, home, and decorations. For the outside, there's rollback prices going on for different brands of ladders.

See the deals on Walmart website

This Week's Stories

Detroit Water Investigation

We know there’s lead and copper in the water of some DPSCD schools. We wanted to know if this problem was citywide. Here's what we found.

Dr. Mona

I sat down with Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha to talk about the effects of lead in the water. I also talked with Detroit city officials about the water issue and my investigation. Water woes

Detroit Schools

The School Board voted on water stations to solve the water issue in DPSCD schools. More on the vote

Gentrify

A big developer is said to be buying a downtown Detroit building and kicking all the long-time residents out, giving only 30 days of notice. Mayor Duggan says it shouldn't be happening

Active Shooters

Mass shootings are a major issue in this country. We talked with two former FBI agents who gave some great tips on how to survive an active shooter. Watch

