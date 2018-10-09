Water problems in Detroit schools are not unique

DETROIT - The doctor that helped expose the problems in Flint is speaking out about the danger she believes is hidden in many schools and she has an urgent warning for all parents.

Dr. Mona Hanna-Attisha is still focused on Flint, but she's also working to help Detroit schools fix their water problems. She said what's happening in Detroit is not unique and should be a wake-up call for everyone.

Sometimes, what's hidden in water can prove to be dangerous and even deadly. Flint is still dealing with the effects of lead in the water. The reality is what happened in Flint and what's happening in Detroit schools, is happening all over the country.

Hanna-Attisha is a leading expert on how contaminated water affects adults and children. When problems were discovered in Detroit, she was brought in to help.

The water results in Detroit schools had others worried about whether the water in the homes near the schools was safe.

Local 4's Hank Winchester and a team of experts tested the water around five schools in Detroit: Academy of Americas, Marcus Garvey, Coleman Young, Bates Academy and Cass Tech High School.

You can see what Help Me Hank found here: Help Me Hank investigates if water at homes near Detroit public schools is safe.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.