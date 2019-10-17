🎥 Keegan-Michael Key, Better Made potato chips and Wesley Snipes. So, what happened?

Keegan-Michael Key is a proud Detroiter and a star in high demand. He's done a couple small movies this year, (you know, The Lion King and Toy Story 4) and his most recent work is in Dolemite Is My Name starring Eddie Murphy. While promoting the film with co-star Wesley Snipes, Key was visited by movie reviewer Greg Russell who had a present. The gift? Two bags of Detroit's Better Made potato chips. Check out what happened next in this video Greg shared with Live In The D.

Live In The D is in the Halloween spirit!

🧟 Zombie warts, check! Zombie teeth, check! Zombie makeup, check! The ladies at "Multimedia Makeup Academy" pulled of an amazing Halloween makeover live on the show in only 40 minutes.

💀 There is one town in metro Detroit that doesn't hold back when it comes to Halloween. You could say they have no bones about it! Kila Peeples took a tour of Northville and found touring this town is a scary good time.

🎃 You have to have a few tricks up your sleeve after you've competed on Food Network's "Halloween Baking Championship." One local baker known as "The Pastry Guru" had some treat ideas that you can make in your own cauldron, I mean kitchen. 😉

Where do you go to eat when you're in the D?

Today: No joke, we're cooking a dish where you light pasta on fire and a wheel of cheese involved as well.

Tomorrow: Sweetest Day is Saturday, and we've found a perfect place to Dine In The D for date night.

Next Week (Wednesday): Get your game on, and your groove on, at an After Hours spot that's brand new, but it's going old school.

What's Happening Around The D

🗓️ Detroit Free Press/TCF Bank Marathon

🗓️ Oktoberfest at Detroit Fleat

🗓️ Patti Labelle at Sound Board

🗓️ Diwali Festival of Lights

🗓️ Cider Slush at Eastern Market

Throwback Thursday

🍬 Tis the season for candy and one place in Detroit has been selling all your favorite sweet treats for more than 70 years. Take look back at Live In The D's visit to Janco Candy Store.

