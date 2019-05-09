Morning Show Insider: 🌿Monstrous Weeds

Message from Jason Carr: What the actual heck! My lawn looks like a crime scene-where are all of these dandelions coming from? And not just any weeds. Monstrous weeds with multiple stems. The first one in my yard popped a month ago when we were still getting snow, in the middle of concrete, with no known water source. How does that happen? We have a Labrador puppy who is really talented at finding the thing you don't want chewed to pieces, and then chewing it to pieces; I'd like to train her to chew up the dandelions like she eats my hosta sprouts. And speaking of plants, never let a South Carolina online nursery convince you their palm trees are immune to Michigan winters. Just telling you on behalf of a friend.

Here's what's coming up Friday, May 10, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

All Morning -- 👩‍👧‍👦Mother's Day Weekend Weather

Brandon says we can expect lingering sprinkles or drizzle during the morning drive Friday, but it will be a mostly dry day Friday. Friday will bring numbers back below average for a stretch as we will see morning numbers in the upper 40s and low 50s. Then, highs struggle under low clouds and drizzle giving way to partly sunny skies and upper 50s for most and a few low 60s if we can get into the sunshine early enough.

Brandon will also track the all important Mother's Day weekend weather.

All Morning -- 🚧Weekend Traffic

Heads up! A portion of I-75 in Oakland County will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition.

Work on the I-75 modernization project continues with MDOT contracting crews closing both directions of I-75 between I-696 and Square Lake Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday.

You can get all the details here on the I-75 project.

That's not the only weekend project that could impact your morning drive. Kim DeGiulio will help you get around the construction crews.

6 a.m. - 💕Mother's Day Lookalike Contest Winner

This is it! On Thursday, we revealed our second place winner of the $500 Green Oaks Village Place gift card package.

Take a look at Reneida and Justice Thomas from Detroit --

What do you think? We think they're twins!

Friday, we'll reveal the winner of our Grand Hotel getaway gift package.

6 a.m. -- 🎾Fitness Friday: Tennis

Every Friday, Rhonda Walker has a fun and fast way to exercise. With the weather getting a little nicer, we're spending time on tennis.

Tennis can be a ton of fun and it's also an excellent workout. You don't have to be a pro to take advantage of the benefits. We'll help you through it!

🤔ICYMI

Weekend Event: 🏃‍♀️💗Race for the Cure

The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is happening this Saturday. Evrod, Rhonda, Brandon and Kim will be there (along with some of our behind the scenes team). We hope you'll head down to Comerica Park and say hi! There's still time to register for the event.

❓Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Thursday's question : Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal Baby Sussex's name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. What are the names of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids?

: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal Baby Sussex's name as Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. What are the names of Prince William and Kate Middleton's three kids? Answer: George, Charlotte and Louis.

George, Charlotte and Louis. Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

🗓️National Days: May 10th

National Clean Up Your Room Day

National Lipid Day

National Shrimp Day

National Washington Day

National Military Spouse Appreciation Day

National Provider Appreciation Day

📜A Look Back at History: May 10th

In 1818, American patriot Paul Revere, 83, died in Boston.

In 1924, J. Edgar Hoover was named acting director of the Bureau of Investigation (later known as the Federal Bureau of Investigation, or FBI).

In 1940, during World War II, German forces began invading the Netherlands, Luxembourg, Belgium and France. The same day, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain resigned, and Winston Churchill formed a new government.

In 1978, Buckingham Palace announced that Princess Margaret and the Earl of Snowdon were divorcing after 18 years of marriage.

In 1994, Nelson Mandela took the oath of office in Pretoria to become South Africa's first black president. The state of Illinois executed serial killer John Wayne Gacy, 52, for the murders of 33 young men and boys.

In 2018, President Donald Trump sought to advance prospects for cooperation between the former Cold War foes in Syria and elsewhere in a rare Oval Office meeting with Vladimir Putin's top diplomat, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov

🎁Celebrity Birthdays: May 10th

Celebrating a birthday Friday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with

Singer Henry Fambrough of The Spinners is 81.

Singer Bono of U2 is 59.

Actor Darryl M. Bell ("A Different World") is 56.

Actor Erik Palladino ("ER") is 51.

Actor Dallas Roberts ("Dallas Buyers Club," ″The Good Wife") is 49.

Actress Leslie Stefanson ("The Hunted," ″The General's Daughter," ″Unbreakable") is 48.

Actor Todd Lowe ("True Blood," ″Gilmore Girls") is 47.

Actor Kenan Thompson ("Saturday Night Live," ″Kenan and Kel") is 41.

Singer Jason Dalyrimple of Soul for Real is 39.

Actress Lindsey Shaw ("Pretty Little Liars") is 30.

