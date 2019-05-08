Part of I-75 closing in Oakland County this weekend for bridge demolition

A portion of I-75 in Oakland County will be closed this weekend for bridge demolition.

Work on the I-75 modernization project continues with Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) contracting crews closing both directions of I-75 between I-696 and Square Lake Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday, May 10.

The closure is needed for demolishing the Wattles Road vehicular and pedestrian structures, along with the Corporate Drive bridge over the freeway. In addition to the demolition work, crews will be making pavement repairs within the work zone.

Both directions of I-75 will reopen to traffic by 5 a.m. Monday, May 13.

The posted detour for northbound and southbound I-75 is M-1 (Woodward Avenue). Detours will be posted for local road traffic using the Wattles Road and Corporate Drive overpasses.

The entire I-75 modernization project involves rebuilding approximately 18 miles of pavement, replacing bridges, adding a high-occupancy vehicle (HOV) lane in each direction, and bringing the freeway up to current design standards from north of M-102 (Eight Mile Road) to South Boulevard.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.