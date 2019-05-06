Morning Show Insider: ⚾Play Ball!

Message from Evrod Cassimy: Miss a WEEK, miss a whole lot! Hey guys! I'm back after nearly five days at home with the flu. It was THE WORST. I missed you and am glad to be back stronger than ever now! Here's to a new (healthy) week of great shows, keeping you updated with any and everything around Metro Detroit and the world. This week is a unique week leading up to the Mother's Day holiday. We have some special giveaways to some deserving mothers. Nominate your mom today here. We can't wait to read their stories! Make sure you tune in all week to see who wins!

After the show today we're getting reading for this year's Race for the Cure show on Saturday May 11th. We hope to see you there in person! We love meeting each and every one of you and hearing your stories of how breast cancer has touched your lives. We are fighting WITH you!

Join me on social media to see what I'm up to in between shows. I enjoy hearing from every single one of you!

And don't forget to tune in tomorrow to Local 4 News Today, because you know what they say: Miss A Day, Miss A Lot!

Here's what's coming up Tuesday, May 7, 2019 on Local 4 News Today.

Watch beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Sign up for the Morning Show Insider newsletter here!

All Morning -- 🌧️Weather and 🚧Traffic

Brandon says Tuesday will bring heavier showers overnight and will produce a few rumbles of thunder, and unwanted rain for many. The showers will linger through the morning hours and then lighter but on and off for the first half of the day. Most of the afternoon should be dry as a stationary front then gets on the move east as a cold front. So temps Tuesday will only be in the 50s to near 60 degrees after morning rain and enough cloud cover in the afternoon. We'll have you covered.

We'll also be monitoring the weather and traffic conditions. Kim DeGiulio will update you always on the 4s.

All Morning -- 💗👩‍👧Mother's Day Lookalike Contest

Do you hear this all the time: "You look JUST like you mom!" If your answer is "yes" then this is JUST for you. We've kicked off a new contest for mother/daughter or mother/son lookalikes.

We'll pick the top two lookalikes next week.

Our second place winner gets a Green Oak Mother's Day prize package valued at $500

$100 to White House | Black Market

A Spa Manicure and Pedicure from One Salon Spa ($125 value)

5 Class Passes to the Ride, an immersive, indoor cycling concept ($100 value)

$75 for a family dinner at Buffalo Wild Wings

$100 to Victoria Secret

Our grand prize winner gets this:

Our first place winner gets a Grand Hotel Mother's Day packaged valued at $2,300

Accommodations for two (two-night stay)

Full breakfast and dinner daily

Wine basket

Grand Hotel fudge

Afternoon Tea

Baggage handling fees

So - you have to find the perfect picture, upload it to the contest page of ClickOnDetroit and watch Local 4 all next week to see if you've won. So far, we've gotten dozens of entries! Keep them coming!

All Morning -- ⚾Play Ball!

No, not the Tigers...we're talking about the Birmingham Beavers, the Eastside Diamond Hoppers, the Uitica Unicorns and the Westside Woolly Mammoths! The United Shore Professional Baseball League is preparing to kick off their season on May 10th. When you wake up, we'll have your all access pass to the ballpark. We'll show you what's new for Jimmy Johns field this year including entertainment and food.

6:40 a.m. -- 🍽️Tasty Tuesday

This weekend is Mother's Day, so we're giving Tasty Tuesday a Mother's Day theme. If you could bottle up passion, this would be it. You'll meet the mother-daughter duo from Macomb County who are making their culinary dream a reality.

🤔ICYMI

❓Today's Trivia Retake

Every morning at 6 a.m., we ask you a trivia question on Local 4 for a chance to win a prize.

Monday's question : How long is the Belle Isle Raceway?

: How long is the Belle Isle Raceway? Answer: 2.3 miles

2.3 miles Be sure to watch daily at 6 a.m. and click this link to enter for a chance to win.

It's the hottest movie right now, but how much do you knowa bout the Avengers?

💃Events Around Metro Detroit

Looking for something to do around town? A concert? See a comedian? Try new food? We've got you covered.

📆National Days: May 7th

National Packaging Design Day

National Paste-Up Day

National Barrier Awareness Day

National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

National Foster Care Day - First Tuesday in May

National Teacher Appreciation Day

📜A Look Back at History: May 7th

In A.D. 558, the original main dome of the Hagia Sophia in Constantinople completely collapsed during an earthquake; Emperor Justinian I ordered that the structure be rebuilt.

In 1763, Pontiac, chief of the Ottawa Indians, attempted to lead a sneak attack on British-held Fort Detroit, but was foiled because the British had been tipped off in advance.

In 1789, America's first inaugural ball was held in New York in honor of President George Washington, who had taken the oath of office a week earlier.

In 1939, Germany and Italy announced a military and political alliance known as the Rome-Berlin Axis.

In 1942, U.S. Army Lt. Gen. Jonathan Wainwright went on a Manila radio station to announce the Allies' surrender of the Philippines to Japanese forces during World War II.

In 1945, Germany signed an unconditional surrender at Allied headquarters in Rheims (rams), France, ending its role in World War II.

In 1954, the 55-day Battle of Dien Bien Phu in Vietnam ended with Vietnamese insurgents overrunning French forces.

In 1963, the United States launched the Telstar 2 communications satellite.

In 1975, President Gerald R. Ford formally declared an end to the "Vietnam era." In Ho Chi Minh City - formerly Saigon - the Viet Cong celebrated its takeover.

In 1984, a $180 million out-of-court settlement was announced in the Agent Orange class-action suit brought by Vietnam veterans who said they'd been injured by exposure to the defoliant.

In 1998, the parent company of Mercedes-Benz agreed to buy Chrysler Corp. for more than $37 billion. Londoners voted overwhelmingly to elect their own mayor for the first time in history. (In May 2000, Ken Livingstone was elected.)

In 2009: President George W. Bush, addressing the Council of the Americas, said Cuba's post-Fidel Castro leadership had made only "empty gestures at reform" as he rejected calls for easing U.S. restrictions on the communist island. Dmitry Medvedev (dih-MEE'-tree med-VYEH'-dyev) was sworn in as Russia's president, succeeding Vladimir Putin (POO'-tihn).

In 2014, President Barack Obama and South Korea's new leader, Park Geun-hye (goon-hay), met at the White House, where they projected a united front as they warned North Korea against further nuclear provocations.

In 2014, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 15,000 for the first time, ending the day at 15,056.20, up 87.31 points.

In 2018, French voters elected independent centrist Emmanuel Macron, 39, as the country's youngest president, delivering a resounding victory to the pro-European former investment banker and dashing the populist dream of far-right rival Marine Le Pen.

In 2018, Former President Barack Obama briefly returned to the spotlight as he accepted the annual John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award at the JFK presidential library in Boston.

🎂Celebrity Birthdays: May 7th

Celebrating a birthday Tuesday? Submit a Sunshine Award here and we could say your name on Local 4 News Today during our 5 a.m. show.

Here's who you're sharing a birthday with

Singer Thelma Houston is 76.

Singer-songwriter Bill Danoff (Starland Vocal Band) is 73.

Drummer Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead is 73.

Drummer Prairie Prince (The Tubes) is 69.

Director Amy Heckerling ("Clueless," "Fast Times at Ridgemont High") is 67.

Actor Michael E. Knight ("All My Children") is 60.

Guitarist Phil Campbell of Motorhead is 58.

Actress Traci Lords is 51.

Actor Morocco Omari ("Empire") is 49.

Singer Eagle-Eye Cherry is 48.

Actor Breckin Meyer ("Herbie: Fully Loaded," "Road Trip") is 45.

Drummer Matt Helders of Arctic Monkeys is 33.

Comedian Aidy Bryant ("Saturday Night Live") is 32.

Actor Alexander Ludwig ("Vikings," "The Hunger Games") is 27.

Actress Dylan Gelula ("Jennifer Falls," "Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt") is 25.

Get to know the Local 4 News Today team better

Local 4 News Today links

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.