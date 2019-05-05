Ken Holland reportedly leaving Detroit Red Wings for Edmonton Oilers

DETROIT - Ken Holland may be leaving his new senior vice president spot with the Detroit Red Wings, if reports are true.

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly offered the former Detroit Red Wings general manager full hockey operations control if he becomes their general manager.

The contract he was reportedly offered pays $25 million over five years.

If he accepts the Edmonton job, he reportedly would have full control of the front office.

Detroit won three Stanley Cups during Holland's 22-year tenure as general manager.

Ken Holland is expected to meet with DET ownership today. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, an announcement of the move to Edmonton will follow at some point. — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 5, 2019

My understanding is, Holland is informing the Ilitch family and the Red Wings today. And as has been speculated all week, the Oilers offer is believed to 5 years at $5 million per. https://t.co/yPApP78gf6 — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) May 5, 2019

