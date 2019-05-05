Sports

Ken Holland reportedly leaving Detroit Red Wings for Edmonton Oilers

Holland is Red Wings' senior vice president

By Dane Sager Kelly - Web Producer

DETROIT - Ken Holland may be leaving his new senior vice president spot with the Detroit Red Wings, if reports are true. 

The Edmonton Oilers have reportedly offered the former Detroit Red Wings general manager full hockey operations control if he becomes their general manager.

The contract he was reportedly offered pays $25 million over five years.

If he accepts the Edmonton job, he reportedly would have full control of the front office.

Detroit won three Stanley Cups during Holland's 22-year tenure as general manager.

