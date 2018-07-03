notification_vote4thebest

See the Voters' Choice in the 'Shopping' category. Are you favorites in the Top 5?

Vote 4 the Best: your votes can change which local businesses come out on top!

By Donna Harper

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Shopping categories as of 4 p.m. on July 3. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. There are close races so your votes can change the rankings.

You'll be helping us create the 2018 Vote 4 the Best Go-To Guide of all the great places in Metro Detroit, that everyone can share once the contest is over.
 

Gaming:

  1. Stomping Grounds Game Shop
  2. Eternal Games
  3. Imperium Games
  4. Pandemonium Games and Hobbies
  5. Gamers Gauntlet

 

Antiques:

  1. Sandy's Sew & Vac
  2. Odd Fellows Antiques
  3. Fratz' Consignments
  4. Basement Vintage
  5. Lounies Soap Co.

 

Collectables and Memorabilia:

  1. DC SPORTS
  2. Odd Fellows Antiques
  3. A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins
  4. Algonac Trade Center
  5. Flipside Records

 

Comics:

  1. Bring Your Old Books
  2. A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins
  3. Time Travelers Comics, Card, and Collectables
  4. Big Ben's Comix Oasis
  5. Crusader Comics and Collectibles

 

Craft Supplies:

  1. The Yarn Stop
  2. Scrappy Chic
  3. Hobby Lobby
  4. Haberman Fabrics
  5. Michaels

 

Electronics:

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. Retro Replay
  3. Micro Center
  4. Best Buy
  5. CB's Computer & Electronic Repair

 

Flowers:

  1. Monroe Florist
  2. VIVIANO Flower Shop
  3. All Occasion Florist & Gifts
  4. Hawthorne & Vine
  5. Blumz By JRDesigns

 

Gift Shop:

  1. Bohemian Home
  2. Lounies Soap Co.
  3. POESY
  4. Leon & Lulu
  5. West Grange Pharmacy

 

Gold Exchange:

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. American Jewelry and Loan
  3. Ati's Jewelers Ltd
  4. Motor City Pawn Brokers
  5. Garden City Exchange

 

Home Boutique:

  1. Baycreek & Co: A Monthly Market
  2. Fifty Shades of Shabby
  3. Just By Happenstance
  4. 28th and Chairs
  5. The Carpet Guys

 

Housewares:

  1. Just By Happenstance
  2. Fratz' Consignment
  3. Scarecrow Cabin
  4. Home Goods
  5. Susie At Home

 

Independent Hardware Store:

  1. Grosse Ile Hardware
  2. Warren Pipe & Supply Co.
  3. Stone's Ace Hardware
  4. North Side Hardware
  5. Frentz and Sons Hardware

 

Musical Instruments:

  1. Gallagher's Music
  2. GarageBand Music
  3. Marshall Music Co
  4. Guitar Center
  5. The Detroit Violin Company

 

New Furniture:

  1. Amish Furniture Collection
  2. Just By Happenstance
  3. Relax the Back
  4. Mattresses & Beyond
  5. Consign and Design

 

Pawn Shop:

  1. Great Lakes Pawn
  2. American Jewelry and Loan
  3. Motor City Pawn Brokers
  4. Garden City Exchange
  5. Opplemans Trading & Exchange Co.

 

Picture Framing:

  1. Art + Frame
  2. Great Frame Up
  3. Michaels
  4. Perfect Corners
  5. Village Picture Framing & Art Gallery

 

Scrapbooking:

  1. Scrappy Chic
  2. Remember When? Scrapbooking
  3. Hobby Lobby
  4. The Scrap Palace
  5. Baker's Studio

 

Tools:

  1. Sharp Cutter Grinding
  2. Harbor Freight
  3. DeRonne Hardware
  4. Stone's Ace Hardware
  5. Auction Today Estate Resale & Uhaul
     

And a special thanks to Wallside Windows for their longtime support of Vote 4 the Best!
 