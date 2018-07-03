See the Voters' Choice in the 'Shopping' category. Are you favorites in the Top 5?

Here are the Top 5 businesses in each of the Shopping categories as of 4 p.m. on July 3. Vote for your favorites in this category and others at ClickOnDetroit.com/4thebest. There are close races so your votes can change the rankings.

Gaming:

Stomping Grounds Game Shop Eternal Games Imperium Games Pandemonium Games and Hobbies Gamers Gauntlet

Antiques:

Sandy's Sew & Vac Odd Fellows Antiques Fratz' Consignments Basement Vintage Lounies Soap Co.

Collectables and Memorabilia:

DC SPORTS Odd Fellows Antiques A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins Algonac Trade Center Flipside Records

Comics:

Bring Your Old Books A to Z Cards, Comics, & Coins Time Travelers Comics, Card, and Collectables Big Ben's Comix Oasis Crusader Comics and Collectibles

Craft Supplies:

The Yarn Stop Scrappy Chic Hobby Lobby Haberman Fabrics Michaels

Electronics:

Great Lakes Pawn Retro Replay Micro Center Best Buy CB's Computer & Electronic Repair

Flowers:

Monroe Florist VIVIANO Flower Shop All Occasion Florist & Gifts Hawthorne & Vine Blumz By JRDesigns

Gift Shop:

Bohemian Home Lounies Soap Co. POESY Leon & Lulu West Grange Pharmacy

Gold Exchange:

Great Lakes Pawn American Jewelry and Loan Ati's Jewelers Ltd Motor City Pawn Brokers Garden City Exchange

Home Boutique:

Baycreek & Co: A Monthly Market Fifty Shades of Shabby Just By Happenstance 28th and Chairs The Carpet Guys

Housewares:

Just By Happenstance Fratz' Consignment Scarecrow Cabin Home Goods Susie At Home

Independent Hardware Store:

Grosse Ile Hardware Warren Pipe & Supply Co. Stone's Ace Hardware North Side Hardware Frentz and Sons Hardware

Musical Instruments:

Gallagher's Music GarageBand Music Marshall Music Co Guitar Center The Detroit Violin Company

New Furniture:

Amish Furniture Collection Just By Happenstance Relax the Back Mattresses & Beyond Consign and Design

Pawn Shop:

Great Lakes Pawn American Jewelry and Loan Motor City Pawn Brokers Garden City Exchange Opplemans Trading & Exchange Co.

Picture Framing:

Art + Frame Great Frame Up Michaels Perfect Corners Village Picture Framing & Art Gallery

Scrapbooking:

Scrappy Chic Remember When? Scrapbooking Hobby Lobby The Scrap Palace Baker's Studio

Tools:

Sharp Cutter Grinding Harbor Freight DeRonne Hardware Stone's Ace Hardware Auction Today Estate Resale & Uhaul



