Detroit Turkey Trot 2018: Registration now underway

DETROIT - Registration is underway for the 36th Annual Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) Turkey Trot, the nation’s largest run on Thanksgiving morning featuring several distances for runners and walkers to choose from.

The iconic run on Woodward Avenue and throughout downtown Detroit attracts more than 18,000 runners annually and is part of the celebration for America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Art Van. Proceeds from the race benefit The Parade Company and runners may register today at http://www.theparade.org/turkey-trot/registration/.

The event features the 10K S3 Turkey Trot, a 5k S3 Stuffing Strut and the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan Mashed Potato Mile along with combination race options. Thousands of runners and families dress in their favorite holiday costumes and receive an official race shirt and medal. Participants can enjoy a runner Food Court and DJ following the race.

Participants can register at http://www.theparade.org/turkey-trot/registration/. 2018 registration fees include:

Registration Fee 10K or 5K 1 Mile Drumstick Double (10K & 5K) Cranberry Combo (Mile & 5K) Oct. 1 – Nov. 19 $44 $29 $64 $59 Nov. 21 (Cobo Only) $49 $29 $69 $64



Please note there is no race day registration.

Recognized as one of the Best Holiday Parades in the USA Today 10Best Reader’s Choice travel award contest and one of the best Thanksgiving parades in the country by U.S. News & World Report Travel, America’s Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van will be held on Thursday, November 22. The Parade will be featured on WDIV-Local 4, including a one-hour national broadcast reaching more than 190 major cities across the country. News/Talk 760 WJR’s Paul W. Smith and CBS Radio will also broadcast live from the parade route. 104.3 WOMC’s Stephen Clark and JoAnne Purtan (Mornings WOMC) will be hosting the live broadcast. For more information, visit theparade.org.

About Strategic Staffing Solutions

Strategic Staffing Solutions (S3) is an international, woman-owned, $350 million IT and business services corporation based in Detroit. With a composite average annual growth rate of 21%, S3 is fiscally sound and debt free. S3 has had $2.4 Billion in sales since its inception with $1.2 billion of those sales occurring in the last 5 years. It is ranked 17th among the largest staffing firms in the US by Staffing Industry Report and is the only company nationally certified as a Charter Partner with Staffing Industry Analysts. S3 is also ranked as the sixth largest diversity staffing firm in the US by Staffing Industry Analysts and one of the top 25 among woman-owned business in the nation by Women’s Enterprise USA Magazine. S3 provides staff augmentation, direct hire recruiting, workforce programs, and outsourced solutions with global industry expertise in energy/utility, healthcare services, insurance, communications, and financial services. It has more than 3,000 direct consultants in 49 out of 50 states in the U.S. and 11 countries Europe and the Americas.

About The Parade Company

Founded in 1984, The Parade Company is a not-for-profit organization governed by the Michigan Thanksgiving Parade Foundation whose board of directors is comprised of key civic and corporate leaders in the greater Detroit region. The Parade Company is celebrating more than 90 years of Parade tradition in Detroit and is committed to funding, creating and executing the best family events in Michigan. The Parade Company staff, board of directors and thousands of parade volunteers work year-round to bring a wide variety of magnificent events to the City of Detroit and the region including the Ford Fireworks, Strategic Staffing Solutions Turkey Trot, and America's Thanksgiving Parade® presented by Art Van. Follow The Parade Company on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

