Michigan’s first indoor dog park to open this summer

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Michigan’s first indoor dog park is set to open this summer.

The Park Indoor Dog Park, located in Comstock Park, will “offer a safe and friendly environment for our best friends and community for the people who love them,” according to the website.

Membership options are available, ranging from $30 to $200. They also offer day care.

Address: 5205 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321