46ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the public file, call (313) 222-0566

46ºF

All 4 Pets

Michigan’s first indoor dog park to open this summer

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Tags: All 4 Pets, Michigan, Dogs, West Michigan
Rendering of Pack Indoor Dog Park.
Rendering of Pack Indoor Dog Park. (WDIV)

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. – Michigan’s first indoor dog park is set to open this summer.

The Park Indoor Dog Park, located in Comstock Park, will “offer a safe and friendly environment for our best friends and community for the people who love them,” according to the website.

Membership options are available, ranging from $30 to $200. They also offer day care.

Address: 5205 West River Dr NE, Comstock Park, Michigan 49321

Copyright 2020 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: